Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Rupert Resources

In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$143,200.00. In other Rupert Resources news, Director James Withall sold 487,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$1,959,750.00. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 40,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$143,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,078.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.