Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $53.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,779. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

