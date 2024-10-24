Romano Brothers AND Company Has $8.09 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.