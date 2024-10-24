Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.63 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

