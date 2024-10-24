Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

