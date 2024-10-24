Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,791,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $265.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

