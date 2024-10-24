Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 2,830 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VUG opened at $387.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $394.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.02.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

