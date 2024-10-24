Rogco LP Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rogco LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,970. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

