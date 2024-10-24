Rogco LP Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rogco LP decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

