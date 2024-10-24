Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,029,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.