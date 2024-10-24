Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 490,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $979,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

