Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 651 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

