Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 23,200 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 276.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Unitil makes up about 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Unitil worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 66.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 21.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Unitil by 9.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

