Riverwater Partners LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $85.58 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

