Riverwater Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 539.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,037 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

