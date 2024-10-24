RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAUG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,244.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 131,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.5 %

PAUG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 27,729 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

