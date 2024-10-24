RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises 2.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.4 %

FMAR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 17,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $756.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.