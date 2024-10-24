Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,485.84

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,485.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.75 or 1.00034351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00067449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171175 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,580.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.