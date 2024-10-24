REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Dividend of $1.47 (NASDAQ:AIPI)

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 1.4697 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 145,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,841. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88.

