Reviewing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.79, meaning that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.96%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital 33.30% -1.48% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Bit Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $6.77 million 0.50 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $86.85 million 3.68 -$13.89 million $0.30 12.90

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Summary

Bit Digital beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

