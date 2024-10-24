Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353.81 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $353.81 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,374,258,867 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

