Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aflac (AFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aflac (NYSE: AFL):

10/10/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Aflac is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Aflac is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 97,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Aflac Incorporated alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Aflac

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.8% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.