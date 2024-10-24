Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.21, but opened at $145.00. Repligen shares last traded at $148.09, with a volume of 203,613 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

