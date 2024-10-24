Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1137393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

