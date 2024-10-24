Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RF. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $19,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.