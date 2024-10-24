Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 957,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,717,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at $48,723,553.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,153 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.