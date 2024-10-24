Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

