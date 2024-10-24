Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.75. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $80.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

