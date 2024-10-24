Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 5,177 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($67.51) to GBX 5,177 ($67.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group
In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,923 ($63.92) per share, with a total value of £1,230.75 ($1,597.96). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.