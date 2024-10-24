Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 5,177 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($67.51) to GBX 5,177 ($67.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LON:RKT traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,907 ($63.71). 5,662,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,532.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,420.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,034 ($52.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,950 ($77.25). The firm has a market cap of £33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,923 ($63.92) per share, with a total value of £1,230.75 ($1,597.96). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

