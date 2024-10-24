Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2024 – Netflix was given a new $750.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $758.00 to $797.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $840.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $760.00 to $785.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $820.00 to $830.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $825.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $770.00.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $795.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $775.00 to $825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $635.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $780.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $740.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $820.00 to $835.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $780.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $750.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Netflix was given a new $775.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/17/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $725.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $545.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $695.00 to $795.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $735.00 to $810.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $820.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $725.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Netflix had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $650.00.

10/7/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $775.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $710.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $754.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,030. The firm has a market cap of $325.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

