Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blackstone (BX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blackstone (NYSE: BX):
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $133.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.
Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %
Blackstone stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.