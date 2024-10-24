Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blackstone (BX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blackstone (NYSE: BX):

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $133.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

