Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antero Resources (AR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):

10/18/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

9/30/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

AR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 4,373,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,908. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Antero Resources Co alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 343,905 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after purchasing an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.