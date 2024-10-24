Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $150.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Raymond James stock traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,012. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

