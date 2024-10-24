Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for Methanex Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,182,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

