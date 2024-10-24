Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Rapid7 stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,979,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

