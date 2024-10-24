Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.54. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 353 shares.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ramaco Resources stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.