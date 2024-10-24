RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 808 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.