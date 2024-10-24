RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

