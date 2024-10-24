RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,963 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $120.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

