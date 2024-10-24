Radicle Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.89 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Radicle has a total market cap of $66.89 million and $180.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

