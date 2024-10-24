Q4 Earnings Forecast for MANH Issued By DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of MANH opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.59. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $307.50.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,604,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

