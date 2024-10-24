Q3 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Issued By Stifel Canada

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.89.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at C$24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.03.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

