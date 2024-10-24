Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,640,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 561,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

