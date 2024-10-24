PSI Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

