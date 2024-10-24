PSI Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Centene by 435.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 189.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Centene by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

