PSI Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $274.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average is $274.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

