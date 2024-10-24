PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 7,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $29.28.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

