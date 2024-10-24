PSI Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

