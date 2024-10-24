PSI Advisors LLC Buys 413 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,640,000 after purchasing an additional 429,329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,794,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 595,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,821 shares during the last quarter.

BIL opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

