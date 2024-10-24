PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

